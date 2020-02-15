Shares of Tfs Financial Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, TRST, KRNY, UCFC, CFFN)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Tfs Financial Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.62. Trustco Bank Ny is next with a sales per share of $1.97. Kearny Financial ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.09.

United Commty Fi follows with a sales per share of $2.51, and Capitol Federal rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.57.

