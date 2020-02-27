Shares of Tfs Financial Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, TREE, AF, KRNY, BNCL)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tfs Financial Co ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%. Lendingtree Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%. Astoria Finl ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%.

Kearny Financial follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%, and Beneficial Banco rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%.

