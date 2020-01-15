Shares of Textainer Group Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (TGH, AYR, AL, FAST, ACY)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Textainer Group ranks lowest with a sales per share of $8.91. Following is Aircastle Ltd with a sales per share of $10.08. Air Lease C ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $14.87.

Fastenal Co follows with a sales per share of $15.73, and AeroCentury Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $17.78.

