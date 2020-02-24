Shares of Texas Roadhous Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (TXRH , PBPB , BLMN , JACK , WEN )
We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH ) ranks first with a gain of 7.79%; Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB ) ranks second with a gain of 3.75%; and Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.22%.
Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK ) follows with a gain of 1.96% and Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.44%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Texas Roadhous and will alert subscribers who have TXRH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance texas roadhous potbelly corp :blmn bloomin' brands jack in the box wendy's co/the