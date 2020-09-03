Shares of Texas Roadhous Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (TXRH , BJRI , PZZA , DPZ , MCD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Restaurants industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH ) ranks first with a gain of 3.59%; Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI ) ranks second with a gain of 2.74%; and Papa John'S Intl (:PZZA ) ranks third with a gain of 2.09%.

Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ ) follows with a gain of 1.01% and Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.27%.

