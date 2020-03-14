Shares of Tesla Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (TSLA, GM, WGO, F, THO)
Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Tesla Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,956.1%. General Motors C is next with a ROE of -1,359.4%. Winnebago Inds ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,916.3%.
Ford Motor Co follows with a ROE of 2,313.1%, and Thor Industries rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,810.2%.
