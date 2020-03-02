Shares of Tesla Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (TSLA , GM , F , WGO , THO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Automobile Manufacturers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.52%; General Motors C (NYSE:GM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.18%; and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F ) ranks third with a loss of 0.23%.

Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO ) follows with a loss of 0.78% and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.64%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tesla Inc and will alert subscribers who have TSLA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.