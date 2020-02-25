Shares of Tenet Healthcare Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (THC, CSU, BKD, SEM, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tenet Healthcare ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.17. Following is Cap Senior Livin with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19. Brookdale Sr ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.30.

Select Medical follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.01.

