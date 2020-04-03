Shares of Tenet Healthcare Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry (THC, CYH, HCA, UHS, NHC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Tenet Healthcare ranks highest with a sales per share of $188.88. Following is Community Health with a sales per share of $129.95. Hca Healthcare I ranks third highest with a sales per share of $124.28.
Universal Hlth-B follows with a sales per share of $110.31, and Natl Healthcare rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $63.86.
