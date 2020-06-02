Shares of Tenet Healthcare Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Facilities Industry (THC , HCA , BKD , UHS , ACHC )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Facilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.31%; Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA ) ranks second with a gain of 4.62%; and Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD ) ranks third with a gain of 3.61%.

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS ) follows with a gain of 2.98% and Acadia Healthcar (NASDAQ:ACHC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.86%.

