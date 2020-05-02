Shares of Tenet Healthcare Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Facilities Industry (THC , BKD , ACHC , SEM , HCA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Facilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD ) ranks second with a gain of 2.54%; and Acadia Healthcar (NASDAQ:ACHC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.37%.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM ) follows with a gain of 2.16% and Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.81%.

