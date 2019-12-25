Shares of Tempur Sealy Int Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, BSET)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Leggett & Platt is next with a an earnings yield of 4.4%. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.
Ethan Allen follows with a an earnings yield of 6.6%, and Bassett Furn rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tempur Sealy Int on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor Tempur Sealy Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield tempur sealy int leggett & platt la-z-boy inc ethan allen bassett furn