Shares of Tempur Sealy Int Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, BSET)

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:41am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Leggett & Platt is next with a an earnings yield of 4.3%. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.

Ethan Allen follows with a an earnings yield of 6.9%, and Bassett Furn rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 8.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tempur Sealy Int on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have risen 12.2%. We continue to monitor Tempur Sealy Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

