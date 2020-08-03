Shares of Tempur Sealy Int Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, MHK, LEG, ETH, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 36.8%. Mohawk Inds is next with a EBITDA growth of 23.8%. Leggett & Platt ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%.

Ethan Allen follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.7%, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 8.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mohawk Inds on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $128.45. Since that call, shares of Mohawk Inds have fallen 7.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.