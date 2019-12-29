Shares of Tempur Sealy Int Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, MHK, HOFT, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,558.3. Leggett & Platt is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 105.2. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 39.6.

Hooker Furniture follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 23.2, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 3.6.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tempur Sealy Int on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have risen 11.9%. We continue to monitor Tempur Sealy Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.