Shares of Teligent Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (TLGT, MRK, PAHC, PCRX, JNJ)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Teligent Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 55.3%. Following is Merck & Co with a sales growth of 79.1%. Phibro Animal-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 169.7%.

Pacira Pharmaceu follows with a sales growth of 371.2%, and Johnson&Johnson rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 634.3%.

