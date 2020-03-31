MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Teligent Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (TLGT, MRK, PAHC, PCRX, JNJ)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:27am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Teligent Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 55.3%. Following is Merck & Co with a sales growth of 79.1%. Phibro Animal-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 169.7%.

Pacira Pharmaceu follows with a sales growth of 371.2%, and Johnson&Johnson rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 634.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pacira Pharmaceu on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.63. Since that call, shares of Pacira Pharmaceu have fallen 30.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth teligent inc Merck & Co phibro animal-a pacira pharmaceu Johnson&Johnson

Ticker(s): TLGT MRK PAHC PCRX JNJ

Contact James Quinn