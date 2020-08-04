Shares of Teletech Hldgs Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (TTEC, EXLS, SYKE, G, SRT)
Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Teletech Hldgs ranks lowest with a an RPE of $27,000. Exlservice Holdi is next with a an RPE of $28,000. Sykes Enterprise ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $29,000.
Genpact Ltd follows with a an RPE of $36,000, and Startek, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $48,000.
