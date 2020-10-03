Shares of Teladoc Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (TDOC, EVH, CSLT, VCRA, VEEV)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest sales growth.
Teladoc Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,941.6%. Evolent Health-A is next with a sales growth of 7,111.4%. Castlight Heal-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,923.2%.
Vocera Communica follows with a sales growth of 2,729.3%, and Veeva Systems-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,601.4%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Teladoc Inc and will alert subscribers who have TDOC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales growth teladoc inc evolent health-a castlight heal-b vocera communica veeva systems-a