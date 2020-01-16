Shares of Tegna Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Broadcasting Industry (TGNA , SBGI , GTN , DISCK , DISCA )

We looked at the Broadcasting industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA ) ranks first with a gain of 4.12%; Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.94%; and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.73%.

Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK ) follows with a gain of 1.10% and Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.88%.

