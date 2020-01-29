Shares of Tech Data Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Technology Distributors Industry (TECD, SCSC, CDW, ARW, PLUS)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.6 million. Following is Scansource Inc with a an RPE of $1.9 million. Cdw Corp/De ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.8 million.

Arrow Electronic follows with a an RPE of $1.5 million, and Eplus Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

