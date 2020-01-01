Shares of Team Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (TISI, SRCL, CVA, HCCI, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Team Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 29.4%. Following is Stericycle Inc with a sales growth of 51.5%. Covanta Holding ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 311.9%.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a sales growth of 527.3%, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 543.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Team Inc and will alert subscribers who have TISI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.