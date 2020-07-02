Shares of TC PipeLines LP Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (TCP, OKE, HEP, GLOG, GEL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

TC PipeLines LP ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.01. Following is Oneok Inc with a FCF per share of $2.70. Holly Energy Partners LP ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.36.

Gaslog Ltd follows with a FCF per share of $1.75, and Genesis Energy LP rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.59.

