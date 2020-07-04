MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of TC PipeLines LP Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (TCP, MMP, CQP, OKE, HEP)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

TC PipeLines LP ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.01. Following is Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. with a FCF per share of $3.51. Cheniere Energy Partners LP ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.07.

Oneok Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.70, and Holly Energy Partners LP rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.36.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share tc pipelines lp magellan midstream partners l.p. amex:cqp cheniere energy partners lp oneok inc holly energy partners lp

Ticker(s): TCP MMP OKE HEP

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.