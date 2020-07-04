Shares of TC PipeLines LP Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (TCP, MMP, CQP, OKE, HEP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

TC PipeLines LP ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.01. Following is Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. with a FCF per share of $3.51. Cheniere Energy Partners LP ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.07.

Oneok Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.70, and Holly Energy Partners LP rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.36.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP in search of a potential trend change.