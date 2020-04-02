Shares of Taubman Centers Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (TCO , MAC , BRX , UE , AKR )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO ) ranks first with a gain of 6.93%; Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.09%; and Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.90%.

Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE ) follows with a gain of 1.31% and Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.25%.

