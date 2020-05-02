Shares of Taubman Centers Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (TCO , MAC , SKT , SPG , RPT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Retail REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO ) ranks first with a gain of 10.05%; Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks second with a gain of 5.56%; and Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT ) ranks third with a gain of 3.40%.

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) follows with a gain of 3.38% and Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.77%.

