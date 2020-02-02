Shares of Target Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, DLTR, DG, OLLI, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Target Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Dollar General C ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Ollie'S Bargain follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Target Corp and will alert subscribers who have TGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.