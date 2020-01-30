Shares of Targa Resources Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (TRGP, GEL, HEP, TCP, KMI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Targa Resources ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 2.95. Genesis Energy LP is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.14. Holly Energy Partners LP ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.10.

TC PipeLines LP follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Kinder Morgan In rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Targa Resources. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Targa Resources in search of a potential trend change.