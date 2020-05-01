Shares of Tahoe Resources Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Gold Industry (TAHO, RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Royal Gold Inc is next with a a beta of 0.4. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.4.

Newmont Mining follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.