Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (TMUS, USM, TDS, SHEN, SPOK)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:14am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

T-Mobile Us Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $49.42. Us Cellular Corp is next with a sales per share of $45.85. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.32.

Shenandoah Telec follows with a sales per share of $12.35, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $8.61.

