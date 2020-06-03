Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (TMUS, SHEN, TDS, WIFI, SPOK)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
T-Mobile Us Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $3.28. Shenandoah Telec is next with a FCF per share of $1.56. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $0.82.
Boingo Wireless follows with a FCF per share of $0.61, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.31.
