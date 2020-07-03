Shares of Sysco Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry (SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Sysco Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3. Andersons Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. Spartannash Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.0.

United Natural follows with a a current ratio of 2.4, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.7.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sysco Corp and will alert subscribers who have SYY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.