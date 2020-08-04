Shares of Synovus Finl Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry (SNV , STL , CIT , EWBC , CFR )

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV ) ranks first with a gain of 15.50%; Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL ) ranks second with a gain of 12.95%; and Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT ) ranks third with a gain of 10.45%.

East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC ) follows with a gain of 9.59% and Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.84%.

