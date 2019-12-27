Shares of Synchronoss Tech Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Application Software Industry (SNCR, HUBS, TNAV, ACIW, RNG)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Synchronoss Tech ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Hubspot Inc with a a beta of 1.4. Telenav Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
Aci Worldwide In follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Ringcentral In-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ringcentral In-A and will alert subscribers who have RNG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest beta synchronoss tech hubspot inc telenav inc aci worldwide in ringcentral in-a