Shares of Synchronoss Tech Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Application Software Industry (SNCR, VHC, AYX, HUBS, TNAV)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Synchronoss Tech ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Virnetx Holding Corp is next with a a beta of 1.5. Alteryx Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Hubspot Inc follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Telenav Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

