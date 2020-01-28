Shares of Synchronoss Tech Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Application Software Industry (SNCR, HUBS, TNAV, ACIW, RNG)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Synchronoss Tech ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Hubspot Inc with a a beta of 1.4. Telenav Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Aci Worldwide In follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Ringcentral In-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ringcentral In-A on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $171.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Ringcentral In-A have risen 14.7%. We continue to monitor Ringcentral In-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.