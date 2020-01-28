Shares of Synchronoss Tech Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Application Software Industry (SNCR, HUBS, TNAV, ACIW, RNG)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Synchronoss Tech ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Hubspot Inc with a a beta of 1.4. Telenav Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
Aci Worldwide In follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Ringcentral In-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.
