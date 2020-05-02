MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Synaptics Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Semiconductors Industry (SYNA, AVGO, FSLR, CRUS, QRVO)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:30am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Synaptics Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.90. Broadcom Ltd is next with a sales per share of $46.23. First Solar Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $25.06.

Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a sales per share of $24.16, and Qorvo Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $23.42.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qorvo Inc on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $77.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Qorvo Inc have risen 38.3%. We continue to monitor Qorvo Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales per share synaptics inc broadcom ltd first solar inc cirrus logic inc qorvo inc

Ticker(s): SYNA AVGO FSLR CRUS QRVO

Contact David Diaz