Shares of Symantec Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Systems Software Industry (SYMC, MSFT, RHT, PRGS, QLYS)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Symantec Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 2,720.4%. Following is Microsoft Corp with a ROE of 2,116.8%. Red Hat Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,904.7%.

Progress Softwar follows with a ROE of 1,386.0%, and Qualys Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 849.8%.

