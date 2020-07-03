Shares of Symantec Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Systems Software Industry (SYMC, FTNT, QLYS, RHT, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Symantec Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 185.5%. Following is Fortinet Inc with a EBITDA growth of 140.8%. Qualys Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 100.9%.

Red Hat Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 90.4%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 76.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Red Hat Inc on October 29th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $170.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Red Hat Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Red Hat Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.