MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (SHO, CLDT, RHP, HT, INN)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:45am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Sunstone Hotel ranks lowest with a sales growth of 36.1%. Chatham Lodging is next with a sales growth of 171.4%. Ryman Hospitalit ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 309.0%.

Hersha Hospital follows with a sales growth of 677.4%, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 874.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Summit Hotel Pro. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Summit Hotel Pro in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: lowest sales growth sunstone hotel chatham lodging ryman hospitalit hersha hospital summit hotel pro

Ticker(s): SHO CLDT RHP HT INN

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.