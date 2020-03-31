Shares of Sunstone Hotel Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (SHO, CLDT, RHP, HT, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Sunstone Hotel ranks lowest with a sales growth of 36.1%. Chatham Lodging is next with a sales growth of 171.4%. Ryman Hospitalit ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 309.0%.

Hersha Hospital follows with a sales growth of 677.4%, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 874.4%.

