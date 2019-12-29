Shares of Sunpower Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry (SPWR, AMD, ON, IPHI, MCHP)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Sunpower Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,123.0. Adv Micro Device is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 228.3. On Semiconductor ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 106.2.

Inphi Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 102.4, and Microchip Tech rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 93.6.

