Shares of Suncoke Energy I Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Steel Industry (SXC , CLF , NUE , STLD , X )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Steel industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Suncoke Energy I (NYSE:SXC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.71%; Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (:CLF ) ranks second with a gain of 4.01%; and Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE ) ranks third with a gain of 2.33%.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD ) follows with a gain of 2.23% and Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.11%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Suncoke Energy I and will alert subscribers who have SXC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.