Shares of Suncoke Energy I Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Steel Industry (SXC, ATI, ZEUS, STLD, WOR)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Suncoke Energy I ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 202.7. Allegheny Tech is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.6. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 72.3.

Steel Dynamics follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 71.1, and Worthington Inds rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 60.8.

