Shares of Sun Hydraulics Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SNHY, XYL, KAI, TNC, AIMC)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:48am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.

Sun Hydraulics ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,408.8%. Following is Xylem Inc with a sales growth of 2,482.1%. Kadant Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,436.6%.

Tennant Co follows with a sales growth of 2,405.4%, and Altra Industrial rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,367.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Altra Industrial on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Altra Industrial have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Altra Industrial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales growth sun hydraulics xylem inc kadant inc tennant co altra industrial

Ticker(s): SNHY XYL KAI TNC AIMC

