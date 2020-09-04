Shares of Sun Hydraulics Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SNHY, XYL, KAI, TNC, AIMC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.

Sun Hydraulics ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,408.8%. Following is Xylem Inc with a sales growth of 2,482.1%. Kadant Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,436.6%.

Tennant Co follows with a sales growth of 2,405.4%, and Altra Industrial rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,367.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Altra Industrial on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Altra Industrial have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Altra Industrial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.