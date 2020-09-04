Shares of Sun Hydraulics Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SNHY, XYL, KAI, TNC, AIMC)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.
Sun Hydraulics ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,408.8%. Following is Xylem Inc with a sales growth of 2,482.1%. Kadant Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,436.6%.
Tennant Co follows with a sales growth of 2,405.4%, and Altra Industrial rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,367.5%.
