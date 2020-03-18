Shares of Summit Materia-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, VMC, USCR, MLM, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.90. Following is Vulcan Materials with a FCF per share of $1.40. Us Concrete Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $3.27.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a FCF per share of $3.93, and Eagle Materials rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $5.73.

