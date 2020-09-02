Shares of Summit Materia-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, MLM, VMC, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 41.2%. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a EBITDA growth of 41.4%. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 45.4%.

Eagle Materials follows with a EBITDA growth of 64.0%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 91.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Summit Materia-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Summit Materia-A in search of a potential trend change.