Shares of Summit Materia-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, EXP, USCR, VMC, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest sales growth.

Summit Materia-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,885.0%. Eagle Materials is next with a sales growth of 1,447.3%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,437.1%.

Vulcan Materials follows with a sales growth of 828.4%, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 384.5%.

