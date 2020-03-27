Shares of Stryker Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (SYK , BAX , IDXX , DHR , ABT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK ) ranks first with a gain of 9.93%; Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX ) ranks second with a gain of 8.74%; and Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX ) ranks third with a gain of 7.54%.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) follows with a gain of 7.22% and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.01%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Stryker Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $210.76. Since that call, shares of Stryker Corp have fallen 27.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.