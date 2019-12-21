Shares of Store Capital Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Diversified REITs Industry (STOR, WPC, AAT, PSB, AHH)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Store Capital ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 153.8%. Following is Wp Carey Inc with a EPS growth of 169.5%. American Assets ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 256.4%.

Ps Business Park follows with a EPS growth of 1,044.8%, and Armada Hoffler P rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,321.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Armada Hoffler P on February 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Armada Hoffler P have risen 20.5%. We continue to monitor Armada Hoffler P for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.