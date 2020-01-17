Shares of Steven Madden Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.04. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a price to book ratio of 3.41. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 5.19.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a price to book ratio of 17.11, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 17.84.
