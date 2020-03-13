MySmarTrend
Shares of Steven Madden Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, NKE, SKX, DECK, CROX)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Steven Madden ranks highest with a ROE of 1,643.7%. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a ROE of 1,603.3%. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,110.5%.

Deckers Outdoor follows with a ROE of 779.4%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -259.3%.

